1B Freddie Freeman hit his 14th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the fifth inning in the 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, to move into a tie with OF Aaron Judge for the major league lead. "The thing that impresses me most, I term it 'boring professional'," manager Brian Snitker said. "He just goes about it every day. He shows up and is really intense and into it and competitive and does everything that an ultimate pro does. He just prepares to play the games, doesn't get too high or too low. He takes every at bat as an individual thing. It's just a great approach and a great outlook."

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.04 ERA) will be trying for his second win of the season Wednesday when he starts against the Toronto Blue Jays at SunTrust Park. He has pitched only two-thirds of an inning against the Blue Jays in his career, Aug. 2, 2014, in his major league debut when he was with the Houston Astros. He allowed a walk and had a strikeout in that outing, an 8-2 Astros win. He earned his first win of the season Friday against the Marlins in Miami when he allowed six hits, no walks and one run over six innings.

2B Brandon Phillips had two doubles in three at-bats against RHP Marco Estrada on Tuesday in the 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Phillips is batting .393 in 28 career at-bats against Estrada.

RF Nick Markakis was 3-for-5 with an RBI in the 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. He is batting .305 in 613 at-bats versus Toronto. He is tied for second with Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, six behind Boston's Dustin Pedroia, for the most hits against the Blue Jays by an active player.

OF Matt Kemp hit a two-run single in the first inning Tuesday to extend his on-base streak to 20 games, the longest active streak in the National League. He also hit a two-run double in the ninth inning of the 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays to go 2-for-5 with four RBIs. He is batting .382 in 34 at-bats in his career against the Blue Jays.