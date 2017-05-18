3B Adonis Garcia (left Achilles tendonitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list late Tuesday. He had been bothered by soreness for several days and aggravated the Achilles on Monday in Toronto. Garcia was batting .237 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 34 games.

INF Johan Camargo, hitting .307 with three homers in 15 RBIs in 22 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, was recalled on Wednesday after 3B Adonis Garcia (Achilles tendonitis) went on the 10-day disabled list. The switch-hitter made his major league debut during a mid-April stint with the Braves and was 1-for-4 with an RBI and three strikeouts.

1B Freddie Freeman, who leads the National League with 14 homers, left Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in the fifth inning after being hit on the inside of the left wrist by a pitch from reliever Aaron Loup. The Braves said afterward that X-rays were inconclusive and that Freeman will have more tests on Thursday. Freeman is batting .341 with 25 RBIs in 37 games. He has an on-base percent of .461 and is slugging .748.

RHP Julio Teheran (3-3, 4.08 ERA) hopes to snap a three-game home losing streak as he faces Toronto on Thursday. He has given up 17 runs over 15 innings in the losses, allowing six homers, 22 hits and seven walks. Teheran hasn't had much success in interleague games. He is 0-0 with a 6.60 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays and 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 14 games against the American League overall.