3 months ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 20, 2017 / 3:41 AM / 3 months ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman sustained a fractured left wrist and is expected to miss at least 10 weeks, the Braves announced on Thursday.

RHP Julio Teheran (3-4, 5.47 ERA) lost his fourth straight home start, giving up a career-worst nine runs over three-plus innings against the Blue Jays on Thursday. In the losses, he has surrendered 26 runs over 18 innings, giving up 30 hits and nine homers. Teheran is 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA in four road starts and 1-4 with a 10.50 ERA in five home outings.

RHP R.A. Dickey (3-3, 4.22 ERA) faces the Nationals for the second time at SunTrust Park this season on Friday night. He lost 3-2 on April 20 despite giving up just three hits over seven innings. One was a two-run homer by Ryan Zimmerman in the sixth inning. Dickey is 4-8 with a 3.69 ERA in 17 career outings (15 starts) against the Nationals.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.