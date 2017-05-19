1B Freddie Freeman sustained a fractured left wrist and is expected to miss at least 10 weeks, the Braves announced on Thursday.

RHP Julio Teheran (3-4, 5.47 ERA) lost his fourth straight home start, giving up a career-worst nine runs over three-plus innings against the Blue Jays on Thursday. In the losses, he has surrendered 26 runs over 18 innings, giving up 30 hits and nine homers. Teheran is 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA in four road starts and 1-4 with a 10.50 ERA in five home outings.

RHP R.A. Dickey (3-3, 4.22 ERA) faces the Nationals for the second time at SunTrust Park this season on Friday night. He lost 3-2 on April 20 despite giving up just three hits over seven innings. One was a two-run homer by Ryan Zimmerman in the sixth inning. Dickey is 4-8 with a 3.69 ERA in 17 career outings (15 starts) against the Nationals.