SS Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer and was 2-for-2 with two walks Friday against the Nationals. He is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with a .413 on-base percentage in his past 11 games. The rookie batted .150 with a .225 on-base in his first 26 games. Swanson is now up to a .201 average and has four homers and 14 RBIs. His on-base mark is .280 with 16 walks.

RHP Bartolo Colon (2-4, 6.80 ERA) will try to build off his most recent start, a victory at Toronto, as he faces Washington on Saturday. Colon, who turns 44 next Wednesday, had a 9.95 ERA and opponents were batting .375 against him in his previous four games before holding the Blue Jays to two earned runs over five innings last Monday. He is 4-6 with a 3.71 ERA in 12 career games against the Nationals.

1B James Loney, signed to a minor league contract after 1B Freddie Freeman was lost for at least 10 weeks because of a broken wrist, was 1-for-4 with a strikeout in his first game for Triple-A Gwinnett?on Friday. Loney, 33, hit .265 with nine homers in 100 games for the New York Mets last season. Braves manager Brian Snitker said that if Loney plays well in a few games with Gwinnett "we'll fire him in here."

LF Matt Kemp, who was 3-for-4 with a homer Friday against the Nationals, has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the National League. He had gone 68 at-bats without a homer, but hit .352 with seven doubles during the span. Kemp is hitting .350 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 29 games overall.