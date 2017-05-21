RHP Luke Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for the second time on Saturday. He was promoted April 14 and then returned April 19 after allowing two runs in three innings of three relief appearances. Jackson, 25, was moved to the bullpen at Gwinnett after starting early in the season, and had a save and 2.08 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

3B Rio Ruiz's first major league homer on Saturday against the Nationals came off National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. The rookie connected on a 2-2 pitch in the second inning. It was the first two-strike homer that Scherzer had allowed this season, and it was the first time a Braves player hit his first homer against a Cy Young winner since Evan Gattis went deep off Philadelphia's Roy Halliday on April 13, 2013. Ruiz was 2-for-4 after going 0-for-4 in the previous three games since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

C Anthony Recker was designated for assignment by the Braves on Saturday. He went 1-for-7 with one run in seven games for Atlanta earlier this season. He hit .178 with three homers and five RBIs in 14 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

1B/OF Matt Adams, batting .292 with a homer and seven RBIs, was obtained from the Cardinals for 19-year-old infield prospect Juan Yepez on Saturday, giving the Braves a veteran lefty hitter to help cover the loss of 1B Freddie Freeman (broken wrist). Adams, 28, has a .271 career average with 56 homers and 217 RBIs in 486 games, all with St. Louis. His salary is $2.8 million this season and is arbitration eligible in 2018.

1B Matt Adams' five-plus seasons with the Cardinals ended suddenly Saturday when he was dealt to Atlanta, which was desperately in need of a first baseman with Freddie Freeman on the shelf for 10 weeks after breaking his wrist Wednesday night. Adams was hitting .292 with a homer and seven RBI in 48 at-bats, and general manager John Mozeliak said it would be hard for him to earn steady at-bats. Adams should play well in SunTrust Park with its short right field.

RHP Enrique Burgos, who had been pitching for Triple-A Reno, was acquired by the Braves from Arizona for cash considerations on Saturday and assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. The hard-throwing reliever had been taken off the 40-man roster and designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks. Burgos, 26, appeared in 73 games the previous two seasons with Arizona, going 3-4 with three saves and a 5.27 ERA.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty (lower back strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to last Tuesday. He will be eligible to be activated May 28. O'Flaherty said he may have aggravated his back running on the artificial turf in Toronto. He has made 18 relief appearances and has a 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings.

RHP Chaz Roe (right lat strain) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Saturday. Roe was 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances early this season.

LHP Jamie Garcia (1-2, 4.65 ERA) will try to build on the success he had against Washington while with St. Louis as he faces the Nationals for the first time with the Braves on Sunday. He was 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA in eight career starts against the Nationals for the Cardinals. Garcia worked a season-best 6 1/3 innings on April 17 against San Diego on in his lone official home start, getting a no-decision. He had a game against the Mets called in the third inning because of rain on April 25.