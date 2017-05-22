SS Dansby Swanson struck out his first three times on Sunday but delivered a two-out double that drove in two runs in a loss to Washington on Sunday. Over the last 13 games, Swanson is batting .333 (15-for-45) with 11 RBIs. His batting average improved to .207.

INF Johan Camargo was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett when the team acquired 1B Matt Adams from St. Louis. The slick-fielding Camargo was hitting .182 with one RBI in seven games. H had struck out in five of his 11 at-bats.

1B Matt Adams made his Atlanta debut after being acquired from St. Louis on Saturday. He struck out three times on Sunday and lined into a rally-killing double play in the ninth inning.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-4, 4.10), who starts Monday against the Pirates, has won his last two starts and is beginning to live up to expectations. He beat Toronto in his last start on May 17, allowing three runs in six innings. He faced the Pirates on April 7 and admitted he let the weather affect him. That night he threw 81 pitches and left after 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. It was the latest frustrating start against Pittsburgh for Foltynewicz, who is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in three career starts against the Bucs.

OF Matt Kemp went 2-for-4 and is hitting .373 (28-for-75) in May. He doubled in the fourth inning and has reached base safely in 25 straight games, tying the best mark in the major leagues. Kemp lifted his batting average to .351. He was 7-for-19 (.368) for the three-game series.

LHP Jaime Garcia (1-3, 4.07) pitched his best game of the season on Sunday in a losing effort against the Nationals. He went a season-high eight innings, ending a stretch of 14 straight starts without going eight. It's the first time an Atlanta starter has pitched eight innings since Matt Wisler did it on Aug. 25, 2016, a stretch of 73 games. Garcia did not walk a batter for the first time and struck out a season-high eight.