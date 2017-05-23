3B Adonis Garcia, on the 10-day disabled list with left Achilles tendinitis, had his boot removed and hit in the cage on Monday. Manager Brian Snitker said he would be surprised if Garcia wasn't ready to play when eligible on May 26.

1B Matt Adams was 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Monday. He collected his first hit since being acquired by the Braves with a single in the fourth inning and hit his first homer with his new club in the fifth inning. The homer was a long blast to right field that cleared the Chop House restaurant built at the top of the right field stands.

OF Ender Inciarte was a career-best 5-for-5 on Monday, with one run scored and one RBI. Inciarte lifted his batting average from .256 to .279 with the big night. He was the first player to go 5-for-5 at Sun Trust Park. The last Atlanta player to go 5-for-5 was Jason Heyward in 2013 and the last Brave to go 5-for-5 without an extra-base hit was Marcus Giles in 2003.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-4) earned his third straight win on Monday. The right-hander pitched five innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on eight hits and two walks. He struck out five. It was his first win in four career starts against Pittsburgh. He has a 2.65 ERA during the three-game winning streak.

2B Brandon Phillips hit his third home run of the season Monday, and it was the 200th of his career. Phillips became the sixth second baseman to reach the milestone. He had two hits and has nine hits in his last 21 at-bats.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his ninth start of the season Tuesday. He has posted 26 strikeouts and 21 walks in 48 innings. He will be pitching with three days' rest, something he has done eight previous times and gone 3-4 with a 6.20 ERA. Dickey has made nine appearances against the Pirates, eight starts, going 3-3 with a 2.76 ERA. He lost to Pittsburgh on April 8 when he allowed six runs, three earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

1B James Loney requested and was given his release from Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves signed Loney when Freddie Freeman was injured. But Loney saw his opportunity in Atlanta minimized when the Braves traded for 1B Matt Adams, another left-handed hitter.

OF Matt Kemp had his on-base streak stopped at 25 games on Monday. Kemp was 0-for-4 and hit into a double play. It was the first time he failed to reach base since April 21.