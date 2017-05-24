RHP Julio Teheran will try to rectify his problems at home when he faces the Pirates on Wednesday. In four road starts, Teheran is 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA. However, when he pitches at SunTrust Park, he is 1-4 with a 10.50 ERA. In his last outing at home on May 18, Teheran gave up nine runs in three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in eight career appearances, seven starts, against Pittsburgh. He received no decision against the Pirates on April 9, allowing two unearned runs over seven innings.

C Anthony Recker, designated for assignment by the Braves on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. He went 1-for-7 with one run in seven games for Atlanta earlier this season.

1B Matt Adams was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and the game-winning single on Tuesday. He has three extra-base hits in his three games with Atlanta since being acquired from St. Louis. Adams hit his second home run with the Braves, a long drive to right field that landed just short of the Chop House restaurant at the top of the stands. Adams is 5-for-13 with two homers and four RBIs since joining the team.

CF Ender Inciarte was 3-for-4 with a walk on Tuesday and is 7-for-8 for the series. On the current homestand, Inciarte is 14-for-31 (.451). He is hitting .345 (38-for-110) over his past 25 games.

RHP R.A. Dickey received no decision on Tuesday when he started on three days' rest for the ninth time in his career. He kept the game close by working around 11 hits and three walks. He went six innings and gave up three runs, one on a home run.

C Kurt Suzuki was 3-for-4 on Tuesday, his fourth multi-hit game this season. Suzuki had a double and an RBI, giving him seven hits and seven RBIs in his past three starts. Suzuki and teammate Tyler Flowers major league catching duos with a combined batting average of .320.