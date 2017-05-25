3B Rio Ruiz had two hits, including the first double of his career on Wednesday. Ruiz is batting .238 (5-for-21) in seven games since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

3B Adonis Garcia will spend at least three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett once the team leaves on its nine-game road trip. Garcia has been out since May 16 with left Achilles tendinitis.

RHP Julio Teheran had his best home start of the season. He pitched six innings and allowed three unearned runs, four hits and two walks, striking out six. All five runs Teheran has allowed to Pittsburgh this season are unearned.

OF Ender Inciarte collected two more hits and has 10 in his last three games. The 33 hits for Inciarte in May are the most by a Braves player since Freddie Freeman had 36 in 2013. Inciarte leads the team with 18 multi-hit games. He also made a leaping catch to rob Josh Harrison of an extra-base hit in the ninth inning and temporarily preserve the lead.

OF Danny Santana ended an 0-for-18 streak with a pinch-hit, ground-rule double in the eighth inning on Wednesday. It was his first hit and first RBI since joining the Braves on May 8.

RHP Bartolo Colon (3-4, 5.47 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season on Thursday. He has been better in his last two starts. Colon beat Toronto on May 15 when he allowed two earned runs in five innings and gave up one earned run in 4 1/3 innings against the Nationals on May 20, an appearance cut short by a long rain delay. In his career against Pittsburgh, Colon is 5-2 with a 1.94 ERA in nine starts. He did not face the Pirates when the teams played in April.