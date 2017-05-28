RHP Mike Foltynewicz saw his three-game winning streak come to an end in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. After having held his previous three opponents to a total of five earned runs, he was roughed up for five runs and seven hits in four innings against the Giants. Foltynewicz allowed a total of two runs and eight hits in two starts, both wins, against the Giants last season.

INF/OF Danny Santana took advantage of a rare start at third base to contribute an RBI triple to the Braves' loss to the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. The hit offset a key defensive lapse when Santana bobbled a potential double play grounder, getting only one out and keep the Giants' second inning alive. C Nick Hundley followed with a two-run homer. The versatile Santana was playing third base for just the third time in his career.

RHP R.A. Dickey will be looking to end a four-start winless streak when he pitches the finale of a three-game series Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. The knuckleballer has walked three or more batters in three consecutive starts, and began the weekend tied for ninth in the National League in walks with 24. He's walked a total of only six in five career starts against the Giants. He's gone 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA in those games.

RF Nick Markakis earned the distinction of being the first left-handed hitter this season to strike out against San Francisco Giants LHP Ty Blach in the first inning of Saturday's loss. Blach had faced 38 previous lefties without fanning any. The strikeout was Markakis' 44th of the season, the second-most among Braves.