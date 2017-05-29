RHP Julio Teheran (3-4, 4.88 ERA) pitches Monday against the Angels in Anaheim. He's made 10 starts, six of which were called quality starts. Teheran is 1-4 with a majors-worst 8.40 ERA and .951 opponents' on-base-plus slugging percentage in six home starts this season, compared to 2-0 with a stingy 0.71 ERA and .514 opponents' OPS in four road starts, the second-lowest road ERA among major league qualifiers.

CF Ender Inciarte doubled in the fifth, giving him 36 hits for May, second best in the National League behind the Rockies' Charlie Blackmon. Inciarte already has the most May hits for the Braves since 2013, when Freddie Freeman finished the season's second month with 36 hits. The franchise record for the modern era is 47 by Hank Aaron (1959) and Ralph Garr (1974).

C Kurt Suzuki not only did a decent job of catching R.A. Dickey's knuckeball in the wind but drove in the Braves only run, bringing home Matt Kemp from third on a groundout. Jhe went 0-for-3 Sunday, but Braves catchers are hitting at a .317 clip, tops in the majors. By position, only Arizona and Atlanta first basemen, Washington right-fielders and Los Angeles (AL) center-fielders reach at a higher percentage than the Braves catchers.

OF Matt Kemp had a double and two singles and now is hitting .344. OF Matt Kemp has hit safely in 22 of 25 games this month, and his .340 May batting average is the fourth-best mark in the NL.