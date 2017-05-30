3B Rio Ruiz has impressed the Braves front office since being recalled, first to fill Freddie Freeman's place on the roster and then being plugged into third base with Adonis Garcia on the disabled list with a left Achilles strain. Ruiz is hitting .270 with five RBIs and had a key hit in Monday's six-run third inning. Ruiz was an Angels fan growing up in Southern California, attending Bishop Amat High School. "I don't want to get carried away with it," he told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "I want to keep my feet on the ground, definitely. I think of it as just trying to help the team win. I was very fortunate that I was able to be put in a situation to ... get some big hits and keep rallies going, and I'm very fortunate for those things to happen."

INF Adonis Garcia has been out 10 days with Achilles tendinitis and is expected to be activated later this week.

RHP Josh Collmenter was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett. He had been designated for assignment on May 25 after giving up three consecutive homers in a seven-run 10th inning by Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA.

2B Brandon Phillips sat out Monday's game after suffering a slight knee contusion in Sunday's game against San Francisco. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Phillips could start Tuesday's game. Jace Peterson started at second Monday and went 0-for-3.

RHP Jim Johnson has been the subject of trade rumors, and those will only likely increase after he earned his 11th save in 14 opportunities Monday night in the Braves' 6-3 win. He has not allowed an inherited runner to score and has retired the first batter he's faced 21 of 22 times. The 33-year-old could be a valuable bullpen addition for a contender and bring the Braves back a prospect as they continue to rebuild around their farm system.

RHP Kris Medlen's comeback from a series of major arm injuries continues. He was promoted to Double-A this weekend. His goal is to be on a major league roster in 2018.