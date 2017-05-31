1B Matt Adams has 10 hits for the Braves since being acquired from the Cardinals in a trade May 20 to replace injured 1B Freddie Freeman. Six of those hits (three doubles, one triple and two homers) have gone for extra bases.

RHP Bartolo Colon gave up nine runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Angels Tuesday and got the loss. However, seven of the nine runs he allowed were unearned, thanks to an ugly third inning, during which the Braves committed three errors, including one by Colon himself. "It bothers you, because this is the major leagues. That shouldn't happen," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "One thing these guys should be able to do is make plays, and we didn't. And it was a lot of people not making plays. (Before the third inning), Bartolo was throwing good, he had good movement on his fastball, he was looking like his old self there. And it just all went to ... it went south there."

2B Brandon Phillips was not in the starting lineup for the second game in a row Tuesday because of a contusion on his right knee, sustained Sunday in San Francisco. Phillips, who is hitting .381 (16-for-42) dating back to May 16, said he expects to be back in the lineup on Wednesday.

LHP Jaime Garcia will start Wednesday against the Angels. He has won only two games this season but he is coming off his best start, having thrown 6 2/3 scoreless innings last Friday against the Giants. Garcia has faced the Angels only once in his career -- last year while with the Cardinals. He earned the victory after allowing two unearned runs in seven innings.