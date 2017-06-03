3B Adonis Garcia was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before Friday's game and immediately inserted into the starting lineup against the Reds. Garcia, who logged Atlanta's first hit with a soft liner to center field leading off the third inning, missed 15 games with left Achilles tendinitis. He will share the position with Rio Ruiz, manager Brian Snitker said.

2B Brandon Phillips was 0-for-5 in his first game back in Cincinnati after spending 11 seasons with the Reds. Phillips is 2-for-19 seven games into Atlanta's nine-game road trip.

RF Nick Markakis snapped a 0-for-9 stretch with a shot off the top of the left field wall to lead off the 10th inning on Friday night, but LF Adam Duvall barehanded the carom and got the ball quickly back to the infield, holding Markakis to a long single and setting up Matt Kemp's double-play ball.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty also was reinstated from the DL on Friday, giving manager Brian Snitker the luxury of three left-handers in his bullpen.