3B Adonis Garcia started at third base on Saturday, his second consecutive start after coming off the disabled list, and went 4-for-6 with a double. "He's a tough out, a tough player," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He's seeing the ball good. He'll be back in there tomorrow." Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run on Friday night, his first game back after missing 15 games with left Achilles tendinitis. "He got through good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Gave him an opportunity to get back and get going. Not leery of the workload."

1B Matt Adams enjoyed considerable success against Cincinnati pitching in his career, especially in Great American Ball Park. On Saturday, Adams hit a go-ahead solo home run in the 12th inning and his first career grand slam in the fifth, lifting the Braves to a 6-5 victory over the Reds. It was Adams' eighth and ninth career home runs at Great American Ball Park, giving him 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in his career against Reds pitching. "I see the ball well in this park," Adams said. "That helps with the confidence. I was just trying to put the barrel on some balls."

RHP Mike Foltynewicz tossed seven shutout innings Friday night in an eventual 3-2, 10-inning loss at Cincinnati. He tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. "I'd like to see him get on a six-week run where he's backing those up," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "That's why we like the guy so much is what he's capable of. Part of that growing process."

RHP R.A. Dickey remained winless in his past six starts after giving up five earned runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings on Saturday at Cincinnati. Dickey is 0-2 in those starts with a 6.39 ERA. He walked five Saturday. "I've never walked this many guys in my life," Dickey said. "I've been a little too careful in some situations."