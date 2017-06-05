1B Matt Adams continued his rampage at and in Cincinnati, hitting his third homer in two games on Sunday. He now has 14 homers and 36 RBIs in his career against Cincinnati and 10 homers and 22 RBIs in his career at Great American Ball Park.

CF Ender Inciarte displayed his professionalism on Sunday, going 5-for-5 with a career-high five runs batted in fewer than 24 hours after going 0-for-6 for just the second time in his career. It's an approach appreciated by manager Brian Snitker. "He's a pro," Snitker said. "That's who he is. He's able to put yesterday behind him."

RHP Jason Motte's stretch of 14 consecutive scoreless relief innings, which ended Sunday on a Zack Cozart homer, might have been somewhat deceptive. Motte entered Saturday's game with the bases loaded and allowed all three inherited runners to score.

C Tyler Flowers was hit by a pitch for the 10th time this season on Sunday. He and fellow C Kurt Suzuki have been plunked a combined 17 times. Ten teams went into Sunday s game with fewer than 17 batters having been hit by pitches.