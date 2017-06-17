RHP Kyle Wright, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, signed a bonus contract for $7 million on Friday and was introduced at a press conference at SunTrust Park. The deal was for more than the slot value of $5.7 million. Wright was an All-American as a junior at the University of Vanderbilt and had been considered a possible No. 1 overall pick. He will report to the Braves' team in the rookie Gulf Coast League.

LHP Sean Newcomb (0-2, 2.19 ERA) allowed three runs over six innings against Miami on Friday while losing his second major league start. The Braves haven't scored a run with Newcomb on the mound in either of his starts. Newcomb allowed five hits, walked four and struck out three. He is the first Braves pitcher since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966 to lose his first two appearances despite collecting a quality start in each.

RHP Bartolo Colon (strained left oblique) will come off the 10-day disabled list and start against San Francisco "probably Wednesday," as the Braves go to a six-man rotation, manager Brian Snitker said Friday. The 44-year-old went on the DL on June 6 after falling to 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA by giving up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings the day before against Philadelphia.

LF Matt Kemp (left hamstring tightness) was out of the lineup Friday and Braves manager Brian Snitker said the slugger would be "day to day for a while" as he tries to avoid a second trip to the disabled list this season. He missed time in April with a strained right hamstring. This is not believed to be as serious, but Snitker said it was too early to rule out the possibility of a DL stint.

LHP Jaime Garcia (2-5, 3.16 ERA) will be hoping for more offensive support and a little better luck as he faces Miami on Saturday. He has a 1.49 ERA in a stretch of five straight quality starts, but just a 1-3 record. Garcia got a no-decision at Miami in April, allowing three earned runs in five innings, and is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins.