RHP Mike Foltynewicz (5-5) suffered from a high pitch count and lasted only five innings on Friday against Milwaukee. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits and three walks, with nine strikeouts. It is the fourth time in his last five starts that Foltynewicz has allowed two or fewer runs. Foltynewicz has won four consecutive decisions at SunTrust Park.

RHP Bartolo Colon will throw a bullpen session on Saturday and be re-evaluated. Colon has been on the disabled list since June 6 with a left oblique strain and remained on the list after complaining of back pain.

2B Brandon Phillips had a home run and a double on Friday. He homered on the first pitch he saw in the first inning for his sixth homer. He has gone deep in back-to-back games. It's the first time he's homered on consecutive days since homering in four straight games last season for Cincinnati.

RHP R.A. Dickey has looked good in two of his last three starts. He worked seven scoreless innings against San Francisco on June 19 and allowed one run in seven innings on June 8 against the Phillies. In between, he was pounded for eight runs in five innings by Washington. Dickey will be making his fifth career start against the Brewers. He is 2-1 with a 3.64 ERA against Milwaukee in his career. Dickey did not face the Brewers when the Braves played there in early April.

LF Matt Kemp did not start on Friday as a precautionary measure after tweaking his troublesome left hamstring on Thursday. He will be tested on Saturday and could return to the lineup. Kemp ranks eighth in the National League in batting average (.320).