Astros pound Braves with 19-hit attack
ATLANTA -- There is no need to convince Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker about the offensive depth and ability of Houston's lineup.
INF/OF Micah Johnson began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, going 1-for-2 with a walk. He has been out all season due to a broken left wrist he sustained trying to make a diving catch in left field on March 14.
ATLANTA -- There is no need to convince Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker about the offensive depth and ability of Houston's lineup.
DENVER -- After two miserable starts that yielded scant progress, Homer Bailey took a sizeable step forward on the comeback trail Tuesday night.