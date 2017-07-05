3B Freddie Freeman was activated from the disabled list. Freeman broke his left wrist May 17 and the Braves traded for 1B Matt Adams during his absence. Freeman was to start at third base Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, the club announced. Freeman, who had played first base his entire time in the majors, began working out at third base two weeks ago during his recovery period. He last played third base in 2017 as a 17-year-old in the rookie Gulf Coast League. The 27-year-old was batting .341 with 14 homers and 25 RBIs before sustaining his injury.

3B Freddie Freeman was activated from the disabled list (fractured left wrist) and started his first game at third base. He singled in his first at-bat and cleanly fielded his first chance on a grounder in the second inning. Freeman missed 44 games since he was struck by a pitch on May 17.

CF Ender Inciarte had a hit on Tuesday, giving him 107, one short of league-leader Charlie Blackmon of Coloraro. Inciarte is trying to become the fourth Atlanta player to lead the majors in hits at the All-Star break, a feat last accomplished by Martin Prado in 2010.

INF Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room on the roster for Freddie Freeman. Peterson has played in 46 games for Atlanta during two different stints, hitting .186 with nine RBI. He had 32 strikeouts in 120 at-bats.

LHP Sean Newcomb (1-3) suffered his worst outing since being recalled from the minors on Tuesday. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks. He entered the game with a 1.48 ERA and saw it inflated to 3.58. Newcomb had four quality starts to begin his major-league career.

UTIL Sean Rodriguez, on the 60-day disabled list recovering from shoulder surgery, began his road back to the major leagues with a rehab assignment in Class A Rome on Tuesday. Rodriguez can play all infield and outfield spots and was expected to be a regular contributor when his season was sidetracked by a car accident in January.

LHP Jaime Garcia (2-6, 4.35) will make his 16th start of the season. The southpaw has struggled over his last three starts, allowing six runs in each appearance and posting a 10.1 ERA. He was 0-3 with a 6.75 in five starts in June. Garcia faced the Astros on May 10 and lost 4-2. He allowed four runs in six innings and has a career mark of 3-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 12 starts against Houston.