1B/3B Freddie Freeman was 2-for-4 on Wednesday against the Astros after going 1-for-4 the previous game as he returned from a seven-week absence due to a broken left wrist. He volunteered to move across the infield to third so 1B Matt Adams could stay in the lineup, and Freeman has been flawless in the field so far. Freeman, who hadn't played third since five games in rookie ball, is batting .343 with 14 homers and 25 RBIs in 39 games.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino was placed to the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday, with a strain of his right index finger. He has a 1.44 ERA for his past 27 games, but manager Brian Snitker said the finger had been bothering Vizcaino for about a week. Vizcaino leads the Braves with 15 holds and has been the team's prime setup man.

RHP Matt Wisler was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday and was charged with three runs on two hits and a walk over two innings against the Astros. He has been up and down between Atlanta and Gwinnett most of the season, going 0-1 with a 7.41 ERA in seven relief appearances and one start for the Braves.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (6-5, 3.83 ERA) tries to build off his recent work and last start in particular as he faces the Nationals in Washington on Thursday. He took a no-hitter into the ninth inning at Oakland last Friday before allowing a home run. He has struck out 21 while giving up just four runs over his past 19 innings. Foltynewicz is 0-1 with an 8.71 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season and 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA in four career outings.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez could be ready to come off the 60-day disabled list before the end of the month, well ahead of the original timetable after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder in a January auto accident. "I'd be real surprised, if things go right, if he's not back sooner (than August)," manager Brian Snitker said. Rodriguez played Tuesday with Class A Rome and is expected to move up to Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend.

RHP Chaz Roe didn't get an out and allowed five runs Wednesday in a rehab game in the Class A Advanced Florida State League. Roe, on the disabled list since April 12 because of a right lat strain, started the rehab assignment Sunday with a scoreless inning. He had a 9.00 ERA in three relief appearances for the Braves before going on the DL. He struck out 26 in 20 innings after being claimed off waivers last August.