RHP Arodys Vizcaino (strained right index finger) had a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled for another Sunday as he nears the end of his 10-day disabled list timetable. "We'll see where he is after that," manager Brian Snitker when asked about Vizcaino's possible return. Vizcaino had a 1.44 ERA for his past 27 relief before landing on the DL.

CF Ender Inciarte was credited with three hits against a trio of Arizona left-handed pitchers Saturday and the left-handed hitter is batting .365 against southpaws. The Braves' lone All-Star Game representative is hitting .308 overall after going 3-for-5 with a run scored and a RBI against the Diamondbacks.

INF/OF Danny Santana (bacterial infection in leg) was 5-for-5 with a double and three RBIs in his second rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday at Charlotte. He also stole a base and scored a run. Santana is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Monday.

2B Brandon Phillips was a triple short of the cycle Saturday as he had a single, homer and double his first three times up against Arizona. Seven of his eight homers have come at SunTrust Park. The metro Atlanta resident never homered in 34 career games as a visiting player at Turner Field.

LHP Jaime Garcia (2-7, 4.55 ERA) tries to break a five-game losing streak as he faces Arizona on Sunday in Atlanta. He allowed 10 hits and was charged with five runs in six innings against Houston in his last start before the All-Star break after giving up six runs in each of his three previous outings. Garcia hasn't won since May 26 at San Francisco, when he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He was 5-2 with a 4.00 ERA in seven career starts against Arizona while with St. Louis.