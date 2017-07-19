RHP Armando Rivero was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Rivero went on the disabled list on March 30 with a right shoulder strain. The 29-year-old Cuban exile was taken by the Braves in the 2016 Rule 5 Draft.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (strained right index finger) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. He pitched one inning Monday and struck out one. Vizcaino had a 1.44 ERA for his past 27 relief appearances with the Braves before landing on the DL.

RHP Jason Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He had been recalled Friday from Gwinnett, marking his fourth time with the Braves this season. He's 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in six appearances for the Braves this season.

OF Danny Santana was activated from the disabled list (bacterial infection) on Monday. Santana has appeared in 42 games for the Braves since being acquired from the Twins and is batting .230 with two homers and 17 RBIs.

INF Jace Peterson was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. In 49 games with Atlanta, Peterson was batting .187 with one homer and 10 RBIs in spot duty.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez was activated from the disabled list on Monday. He was in the starting lineup and went 0-for-3 with a walk. Rodriguez signed a two-year contract as a free agent in November but was involved in a serious car accident in January and had to undergo left shoulder rotator cuff surgery. Rodriguez can play second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.