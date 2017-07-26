SS Dansby Swanson was considered the key player for Atlanta in the prospects-loaded trade that sent starting pitcher Shelby Miller to the Diamondbacks in December 2015. Swanson was the No. 1 overall pick by Arizona in the June 2015 draft and was seen as one of the top prospects in baseball. But as Swanson returned to Phoenix, he has seen his playing time cut of late for SS Johan Camargo, who was in the starting lineup Monday night. Swanson is currently in an 0-for-17 slump that's dropped his average to .210. He is 5-for-54 (.093) over his last 19 games. Camargo is hitting .328, (42-for-128) in 34 starts.

OF Ender Inciarte, who played in each of Atlanta's first 97 games, got the night off. He also played in the All-Star Game, and manager Brian Snitker said he was overdue for a day off - he'd started 96 of the first 97 games. Inciarte ranks third in the majors with 124 hits, but he was only 3-for-18 (.167) during a four-game weekend series against the Dodgers and he is hitless in his last (12) at-bats. "He didn't have an All-Star break, really ... so give him a day off," Snitker said.

RHP Aaron Blair is expected to be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Wednesday at Arizona. Blair joined the Braves in Los Angeles on Friday as a precaution in case Garcia was traded before he could start that night against the Dodgers, but he wasn't needed. He then returned to Gwinnett and pitched a scoreless inning of relief Sunday to keep in line throwing-wise to start Wednesday if necessary. Blair is 6-5 with a 4.86 ERA in 18 starts in Triple-A this season. Blair was acquired from Arizona in the much-debated Shelby Miller trade before the 2016 season. Another possible callup in the near future might be RHP Lucas Sims, who has a 2.96 ERA this month at Gwinnett, where he is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA overall.

RHP Matt Wisler returned to the Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday after Jaime Garcia was traded to Minnesota. Wisler has been called up multiple times this season, most recently pitching two relief innings against Houston on July 5. He also started and lost to the Mets on June 10, giving up four runs and six hits in six innings. He had a rough two-inning outing Monday, surrendering four runs and five hits in two innings, including J.D. Martinez's three-run homer.

C Kurt Suzuki was reinstated Monday by the Braves after being placed on the bereavement list Friday so he could travel to Hawaii for his grandfather's funeral. He wasn't in the starting lineup at Arizona. Suzuki has a season-high seven-game hitting streak (11-for-29, .379) that includes four home runs. Fifteen of his 27 RBIs have been generated from homers.

UTL Sean Rodriguez was acquired in the offseason to give the Braves a valuable role player who can play almost any position and hit for power. Now, with the season nearly two-thirds gone, they finally saw that player. Rodriguez, previously 1-for-14, drilled a two-run pinch-hit homer deep into the left field seats during a 10-2 loss in Arizona on Monday night - his first homer since Sept. 21 with Pittsburgh. He had 18 homers a season ago, but needed rotator cuff surgery after being injured in a crash with a stolen police car in late January. His wife, Giselle, broke two leg bones, a wrist and three ribs in the wreck. Rodriguez wasn't activated until July 17 and didn't get his first hit with Atlanta until Saturday. "That's a big hit, we were right there at the time," manager Brian Snitker said of a homer that temporarily cut Arizona's lead to 4-2.