an hour ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
July 30, 2017 / 9:36 PM

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

OF Lane Adams was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday to take Matt Kemp's roster spot. Adams has a .241 batting average and .646 OPS in 34 games (29 at-bats) at the major league level in 2017. Adams struck out in a pinch-hit appearance Saturday.

RHP Pedro Beato was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and made his season debut Saturday. He threw two-thirds of an inning before exiting with a leg injury. Beato last pitched in the majors in 2014.

RHP Jose Ramirez pitched two perfect innings of relief Saturday. Ramirez quieted the Phillies in the sixth and seventh, striking out three of the six batters he saw. Ramirez has allowed just one earned run in his last 13 appearances (12 innings).

OF Nick Markakis went 3-for-4 Saturday night with two doubles and an RBI. It was Markakis' second multi-hit game since July 8, and he gained the team lead in RBIs with 49.

OF Matt Kemp was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring Saturday. Kemp tweaked his hamstring while running the bases on Friday night. Kemp is hitting .290 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 88 games this season. Kemp hit the DL with the same injury in April.

