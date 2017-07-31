RHP Pedro Beato was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a strained left hamstring. Beato was called up by the Phillies on Saturday, and the reliever made his first major league appearance since 2014. The 30-year-old hurt his leg while fielding a grounder and left the game after two-thirds of an inning.

2B Brandon Phillips extended his hitting streak against the Phillies to 12 games, going 1-for-4 on Sunday. Phillips' streak started on May 14, 2016, and he is hitting .408 in those 12 games.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed just one unearned run in seven innings against the Phillies on Sunday. Dickey has given up just one earned run on nine hits in 14 innings during two starts against Philadelphia this season.Dickey threw four wild pitches Sunday, tying a career-high. The knuckleballer also threw four wild pitches in his last start. The only other game where he registered four wild pitches came in 2008 against the Twins.

RHP Jason Motte began a rehab assignment with Class A Rome on Saturday. Motte threw a perfect inning on nine pitches with one strikeout. Motte, who has a 3.76 ERA in 31 appearances this year, has been on the disabled list since July 14 because of a back strain.