Preview: Braves at Rangers

The Atlanta Braves visit the Texas Rangers for the first time in six years when the clubs open a three-game interleague series on Friday. The rare visit may prove to be an opportune one for the Braves, who remain in the hunt for the National League’s second wild card despite having dropped six of their last nine contests. Atlanta resides just two games behind Pittsburgh for a postseason berth and could make up ground against the reeling Rangers, who have lost 11 of 12 as their injury-riddled season can’t end fast enough.

Justin Upton drove in five runs over his last two contests and has 21 RBIs in his last 20 games. Upton’s career-high 96 RBIs trail only Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (105) and Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Adrian Gonzalez (102) in the NL. Jason Heyward continues to swing a hot bat as well for Atlanta, going 21-for-69 in his last 17 contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), TXA-21 (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Alex Wood (10-10, 2.90 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (1-0, 0.64)

Wood followed up his dominating 12-strikeout performance versus Miami with another strong outing, allowing just two runs in seven innings en route to a no-decision on Saturday. The 23-year-old has pitched well on the road, but his 3-5 mark hasn’t been helped by his team’s inability to give him some run support. Wood has yet to face the Rangers in his brief career.

Holland recorded his second strong outing since returning from knee surgery as he scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 triumph over Seattle on Sunday. The 27-year-old has yielded one run on 12 hits in 14 frames in his two starts this season. “I‘m not surprised. I worked on my command big time,” Holland told MLB.com. “My focus has always been on commanding everything.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta C Evan Gattis, who grew up in the Dallas area, is expected to serve as the designated hitter on Friday after missing three games due to strep throat.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 10-for-30 in his last 10 games.

3. Braves SS Andrelton Simmons is just 3-for-20 on the six-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Rangers 2