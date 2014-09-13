Preview: Braves at Rangers

The injuries keep piling up for the Texas Rangers, who hold the worst record in the majors and already have established big-league records by using 64 players and 40 pitchers during their 55-92 campaign. Texas hosts the Atlanta Braves on Saturday and will start rookie Lisalverto Bonilla after scratching Scott Baker due to right triceps tendinitis. Atlanta scored fewer than two runs for the 37th time this season as it dropped a 2-1 decision in Friday’s series opener.

The Braves have made their path to the postseason increasingly difficult by starting September with seven losses in 10 games, scoring 26 runs and leaving 66 runners on base. Atlanta trails Pittsburgh by three games for the second National League wild-card position. Texas has long since turned its focus toward 2015, winning for just the second time in its last 13 contests.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (13-11, 3.00 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Lisalverto Bonilla (0-0, 7.36)

Teheran brings a two-game losing streak into the matchup, but it is not all his fault – Atlanta was no-hit on Sept. 1 by Philadelphia and shut out Sunday at Miami. The skid has followed a three-start winning streak during which Teheran allowed three earned runs in 18 1/3 innings. Teheran has pitched 201 frames – eclipsing his previous career high of 185 2/3 set last season – and may be showing signs of fatigue.

Bonilla, acquired from Philadelphia in the deal involving Michael Young two years ago, went 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six starts after moving from the bullpen to the rotation at Triple-A Round Rock this season. The 24-year old made his major-league debut Sept. 4 against Seattle, giving up one run on two hits in three innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) in two-thirds of a frame Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels in his only other appearance.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has reached base in 28 consecutive games, while Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is riding a 26-game streak.

2. Texas remains without injured OFs Alex Rios (thumb), Jake Smolinski (fractured bone in foot) and Jim Adduci (concussion).

3. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons snapped a 4-for-31 skid with two hits Friday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Rangers 2