Preview: Braves at Rangers

Their September swoon is in full swing and if the Atlanta Braves do not snap out of it soon, they will spend October someplace other than the National League playoffs. The Braves will try to avoid a three-game sweep and falling to 3-9 this month when they visit the Texas Rangers – owners of the worst record in baseball – on Sunday afternoon. The Rangers have won consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 24-25, and had not won back-to-back home games since June 27-28 before taking the first two games of the weekend set.

Texas, which is 3-3 since snapping an eight-game losing streak, was no-hit for 5 1/3 innings Saturday before winning and Rougned Odor’s two-run single made the difference. The Rangers, who play seven of their final 13 against an Oakland team fighting to hold onto a playoff spot, look for Colby Lewis to pitch them to their first three-game winning streak since June 11-14. Atlanta, which is 58-67 since opening the season 17-7, is batting .194 in September.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Mike Minor (6-10, 4.58 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (9-13, 5.29)

Minor is 0-2 in September despite allowing five runs in 13 1/3 innings, but Atlanta has scored one run combined in those two outings. He lost a tough 2-1 decision at Washington on Monday, giving up two runs on seven hits in six innings. Minor is 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and a .177 opponents batting average in his past five starts, and makes his first career appearance against Texas.

Lewis has lost five of his past six starts and his next defeat will establish a career high, but has posted a 3.74 ERA since the All-Star break. He gave up three runs (two earned) in seven innings Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, retiring 12 straight hitters at one point but still taking the loss. Lewis struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings to win his only career start against the Braves on June 17, 2011, and is 9-8 with a 4.69 ERA in 26 interleague games.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers announced Derek Holland will start Wednesday, instead of Thursday at Oakland, while Nick Martinez will take the mound Thursday.

2. Texas C Robinson Chirinos, who returned from missing 10 games with neck stiffness to deliver the go-ahead hit Friday, did not play Saturday but is expected to be ready for the series finale.

3. Atlanta C Evan Gattis has missed five consecutive games with strep throat and the Braves deployed rookie 2B Tommy La Stella at DH on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Braves 2