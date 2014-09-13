Rangers 2, Braves 1: Robinson Chirinos singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as host Texas won for just the second time in 13 games.

Chirinos’ single off reliever David Carpenter (6-4) – the third consecutive two-out hit of the inning – scored Adrian Beltre and made a winner of Phil Klein (1-2), who recorded the final two outs of the top of the eighth via strikeout for his first major-league victory. Beltre and Ryan Rua - who had an RBI - each finished with two hits while Neftali Feliz earned his ninth save.

Andrelton Simmons went 2-for-4 – flying out to the wall in right-center field for the game’s final out – for Atlanta, which dropped three games behind Pittsburgh for the second National League wild-card spot. The Braves finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base while falling to 3-7 in September.

Carpenter retired the first two hitters of the eighth before Beltre singled to center. Rua fouled off two straight two-strike pitches before lining a single to center and Chirinos deposited an 0-1 offering into center, with Beltre easily beating B.J. Upton’s throw home.

The Braves broke a scoreless tie in the fourth on Jason Heyward’s fielder’s choice and loaded the bases afterward but could not score again. The Rangers evened the contest in the sixth, when J.P. Arencibia doubled down the third-base line to lead off the inning before pinch-runner Guilder Rodriguez moved to third on Beltre’s single and scored on Rua’s groundout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas’ Derek Holland, making his third start of the season after knee surgery, allowed one run and eight hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. Atlanta’s Alex Wood walked two and struck out nine while surrendering one run and four hits in seven frames. … Braves C Evan Gattis missed his fourth consecutive game with strep throat. … Texas CF Leonys Martin went 0-for-4, ending his six-game hitting streak.