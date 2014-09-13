Rangers wrangle rare consecutive wins

ARLINGTON, Texas -- On Saturday, the Texas Rangers did something they had not managed to do since late June: win consecutive home games.

Three runs in the sixth inning spurred the Rangers to a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Texas (56-92) had not won two games in a row since nabbing two road victories in Minnesota on Aug. 24 and 25. The same feat in front of a home crowd had not been accomplished since the Rangers were 37-43.

Sunday’s final game with the Braves (75-73) provides the Rangers with the opportunity to sweep an opponent, which Texas has not done since mid-April against the Oakland Athletics.

“I think the way we have played these last two days in close games, it builds a little bit of confidence,” said Tim Bogar, the Rangers’ interim manager. “It is all about pitching, and we got two great pitching jobs out of (Derek) Holland and ... (Lisalverto) Bonilla.”

Bonilla was solid in his major league debut, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out three in six innings.

“It is something big for me, real big,” Bonilla said through a translator. “Sometimes I was trying to be too fine on my pitches and that’s why I sometimes had problems on my control. I want to be aggressive and stay focused and want to be aggressive on the strike zone.”

Julio Teheran (13-12) pitched very well for the Braves, giving up three hits and no earned runs in a complete game. It was Teheran’s longest outing since he pitched eight innings on July 31 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Teheran’s third consecutive loss was due in part to a lack of run support -- similar to his past two starts, in which he allowed just six combined runs.

“He pitched really well -- better than really well,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He pitched tremendous baseball today. It is a shame the last couple outings we have had we didn’t get a W on them.”

Teheran had a no-hitter working through 5 1/3 innings, but third baseman Luis Sardinas’ single halted the early pitching groove. Center fielder Leonys Martin then reached on an error by outfielder Justin Upton. Shortstop Elvis Andrus drove home Sardinas and, after Andrus stole second, second baseman Rougned Odor doubled to score two more runs and put Texas ahead 3-2.

“We are human. People make errors,” Gonzalez said. “Nobody feels worse about it than Justin, and he (usually) makes that play 100 out of 100 times.”

With two outs in the third, Braves center fielder Edwin Bonifacio singled, stole second and reached home on third baseman Phil Gosselin’s single to center. Gosselin scored when first baseman Freddie Freeman doubled, making the score 2-0.

NOTES: Sunday’s series finale is a day game. Despite an overall record of 56-92, Texas is 22-18 in day games. ... Atlanta is 7-12 against American League opponents this year. ... The Braves are 3-8 in September. ... The Braves rank first in the majors with 103 quality starts.