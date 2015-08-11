Preview: Braves at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken a more aggressive approach at the plate the past two weeks and the results have spurred optimism they can stay in the playoff hunt to the end. The Rays are averaging 5.4 runs over the last dozen contests and look to stay hot when they host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to begin a two-game interleague series.

Asdrubal Cabrera has 21 hits in the last 12 contests, Evan Longoria is 16-for-37 during a nine-game hit streak and rookie Richie Shaffer (4-for-10, two homers has given Tampa Bay a boost in his first four major-league outings. The Rays hope to take advantage of the Braves, who are 21-38 on the road, after splitting a pair in Atlanta on May 19-20. The Braves are 5-3 in their last eight overall after taking three of four from visiting Miami over the weekend. Atlanta’s Nick Markakis saw his 15-game hit streak end Sunday, but he boasts 10 RBIs in eight contests during August.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Williams Perez (4-2, 4.48 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (8-4, 3.83)

Perez has struggled in his last two starts while recording his first two career losses, allowing 15 runs (14 earned) and 19 hits in 10 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old Venezuelan faced Tampa Bay in his first career start on May 20 and was not involved in the decision despite yielding one run with seven strikeouts over five frames. In his only other interleague start, Perez blanked Boston in six innings for a win June 15.

Ramirez is winless in his last four starts and gave up 14 runs (11 earned) in the past three across 19 1/3 innings. The Nicaragua native has surpassed 100 innings for the first time in his career (103 1/3) and has more wins than his previous three seasons combined. Ramirez, who boasts a 2.89 ERA at home, permitted three runs over five innings to get the win on May 19 as the Rays earned a 5-3 victory at Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier (sore right thumb) was left out of the starting lineup Sunday but came on as a replacement late in the game.

2. Atlanta 1B/OF Nick Swisher is 1-for-7 with two RBIs and CF Michael Bourn is 1-for-6 in two games since being acquired from Cleveland.

3. Rays 2B Logan Forsythe has eight RBIs in his last eight games to tie Longoria for the team lead with 50.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Braves 4