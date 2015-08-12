Preview: Braves at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will have a rested back of the bullpen when they go for a two-game interleague sweep of the visiting Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. Tampa Bay was able to sit Jake McGee (1.99 ERA) and Steve Geltz (American League-leading 55 appearances) for a second straight day and Brad Boxberger (28 saves) for a third in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory.

The triumph moved the Rays (57-56) over the .500 mark for the first time since July 18 and they go for a seventh win in nine games with Jake Odorizzi on the mound. Rookie Matt Wisler gets the ball for the Braves and he’ll attempt to cool off Tampa Bay shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, who has multiple hits in seven of his last eight games. Atlanta was at .500 through July 7 and dropped 20 of 29 contests since while managing one run in the past two. Nick Markakis recorded two of the Braves’ six hits Tuesday and is 15-for-36 with nine RBIs in his past eight games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (5-2, 4.85 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 2.77)

Wisler struggled in his last two starts, allowing 12 runs and 17 hits in 10 innings combined, after winning four consecutive decisions. The 22-year-old Ohio native, who has yielded a .299 batting average, has been better at home (3-0, 3.65 ERA) than on the road (2-2, 5.93). Wisler, who was acquired from San Diego in the Craig Kimbrel trade, will be facing an American League team for the first time in his career.

Odorizzi has put together five solid outings in six starts since returning from the disabled list, including 6 2/3 innings of one-run, four-hit ball versus the New York Mets last time out. The Illinois native has limited opponents to a pair of runs or fewer in 12 of his 18 starts this season. Markakis is 6-for-14 with a homer against Odorizzi, who held Atlanta to two runs and four hits over six innings in a loss on May 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays have homered in nine consecutive games, their longest run since April 15-May 3, 2013 when they went deep in a franchise-record 17 straight.

2. Atlanta OF Cameron Maybin has reached 100 hits (101) for the third time in his career -- the first since 2012 when he had 123.

3. Tampa Bay LHP Xavier Cedeno has not allowed a run in 12 straight appearances after notching his second career save on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Braves 2