Preview: Braves at Reds

Brandon Phillips spent more than a month on the disabled list with a thumb injury while the Cincinnati Reds floundered, and he may be ready to help bring them back to life. Phillips looks to build on a two-hit effort when the Reds host the Atlanta Braves on Sunday and go for a split of the four-game series. Phillips went 3-for-20 in his first five games after returning but lined a two-out RBI single in Cincinnati’s 1-0 victory on Saturday that snapped a frustrating seven-game losing streak.

“It wasn’t just that we lost seven straight, but the way we lost them – gut-wrenching, late-game losses,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters. “Long winning streaks start with No. 1.” The Braves, who still have won eight of their last 11 contests, stand one game behind San Francisco in the race the National League’s second wild card. Atlanta’s Justin Upton, who has 23 RBIs in August, went 0-for-4 on Saturday to end his 13-game hitting streak.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Aaron Harang (10-7, 3.50 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (12-8, 3.35)

Harang snapped a six-game winless streak at Pittsburgh on Tuesday, yielding three runs on nine hits over 8 1/3 innings. The 36-year-old veteran has kept Atlanta in games most of the season, permitting three or fewer runs in 19 of his 26 starts. Ryan Ludwick is 14-for-39 with three homers versus Harang, who is 3-0 with 2.16 ERA in four career starts against the Reds – the team for which he pitched from 2003-10.

Simon could be tiring after already throwing 37 2/3 more innings than he ever has thrown in a major-league season while making a career-high 25 starts. The Dominican is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA in seven outings since he made the All-Star team while posting a 2.70 mark before the Midsummer Classic. Simon has allowed one run over 8 1/3 frames in five career relief appearances versus the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RF Jason Heyward was rested on Saturday after going 9-for-23 with six RBIs over his previous five contests.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton needs one stolen base to become the ninth player in club history to swipe 50 in a season.

3. The Braves are 19-9 against NL Central opponents this season and 5-1 versus Cincinnati.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Braves 3