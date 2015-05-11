Preview: Braves at Reds

Much is made of Johnny Cueto’s pending free-agent status, but there is another right-hander for the Cincinnati Reds who stands to be a big catch in the offseason. Mike Leake takes the mound Monday as the Reds host the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a three-game series, possessing a 16-inning scoreless streak after back-to-back outstanding eight-inning performances.

Like Cueto, Leake will be a free agent at season’s end, but his opposite number on Monday looks right at home after his first six starts with Atlanta. Shelby Miller fired a three-hit shutout in his last outing and is tied with Pittsburgh’s A.J. Burnett for second in the National League in ERA. Cincinnati dropped three of its final four games of a 5-5 road trip and saw closer Aroldis Chapman allow his first earned run of 2015 in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Atlanta opened a 10-game road swing by getting swept at Washington, blowing a late lead in Sunday’s 5-4 defeat to lose for the eighth time in 12 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Shelby Miller (4-1, 1.66 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (2-1, 2.47)

Miller’s third career shutout was arguably the Braves’ best start so far this season: he needed just 99 pitches Wednesday to beat the Phillies, issuing one walk while striking out eight. He has won four of his past five starts, the lone loss coming to the Reds on April 30 in Atlanta (two earned runs on six hits in seven innings). Miller has struck out 17 hitters against four walks and nine hits in his past 16 innings.

Leake already has shown his durability through his first six starts, pitching seven innings or more in his past five outings. He smothered the Braves in a victory April 30 in Atlanta, giving up just two hits in eight innings while slugging his fifth career homer. Leake, tied for seventh in the National League in innings pitched (43 2/3) and fourth in the majors with a 0.87 WHIP, is 4-2 in seven career starts against the Braves with a 2.03 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RHP Cody Martin took the loss Saturday and Sunday, allowing a combined four runs on six hits in two innings.

2. Reds CF Billy Hamilton finished the road trip 7-for-40, striking out three times while going 0-for-5 Sunday.

3. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart was caught stealing Sunday, just the third time in 40 attempts this season a Reds’ baserunner has been thrown out trying to steal.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Braves 2