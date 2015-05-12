Preview: Braves at Reds

The Atlanta Braves play the middle contest of a three-game series Tuesday at the Cincinnati Reds as both teams seek relief from their struggling bullpens. The Reds designated set-up man Kevin Gregg for assignment Monday as Cincinnati relievers have posted a major-league worst 5.47 ERA, while Atlanta’s bullpen has allowed 33 earned runs in its past 13 games.

The Braves captured Monday’s series opener 2-1, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Cincinnati closer Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth. Tuesday’s contest features a repeat of the May 1 pitching matchup, in which Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz earned his first major-league victory by outpitching Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman has collected multiple hits six times during his current eight-game hitting streak. Cincinnati center fielder Billy Hamilton leads the majors with 17 stolen bases and has been thrown out only once.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (2-0, 5.23 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (2-3, 2.50)

The 23-year-old Foltynewicz has bounced in and out of trouble in his first two starts since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett, but he has been solid enough to win both outings. He held the Reds to three runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings, then beat Philadelphia on Wednesday with seven strikeouts and four runs allowed in 5 1/3 innings. Foltynewicz has allowed five stolen bases in two starts.

DeSclafani has lost his past three starts after back-to-back victories in mid-April, giving up three runs on seven hits in five innings Thursday at Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old surrendered four runs on five hits with five walks in losing to the Braves five days after he gave up five runs (one earned) in a loss to the Cubs. DeSclafani has given up 16 hits with 11 walks in 15 innings over his past three starts, posting a 4.80 ERA after allowing only two earned runs in his first 21 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart was scratched from Monday’s lineup with a sore left wrist; Cozart bruised his wrist May 3 against Atlanta.

2. Gregg blew a save on opening day and never recovered, finishing 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in 10 2/3 innings.

3. Foltynewicz, who did not have a professional at-bat before the May 1 contest with the Reds, is 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and three RBIs.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Reds 4