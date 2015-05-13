Preview: Braves at Reds

Todd Frazier finished second in last year’s All-Star home run derby, and the Cincinnati Reds third baseman spoke Tuesday about how he would love to compete in this year’s event in his home ballpark. The Reds host the Atlanta Braves in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday, one night after Frazier hit his National League lead-tying 11th homer.

Frazier is averaging one longball every 11.2 at-bats for Cincinnati, which snapped a three-game losing streak by scoring single runs in the seventh and ninth innings of Tuesday’s 4-3 victory. Atlanta’s bullpen continues to struggle, as the Braves’ relief corps has given up a lead three times in four games. Braves third baseman Kelly Johnson has collected hits in seven of his past 10 games, while first baseman Freddie Freeman pushed his hitting streak to nine games. Reds closer Aroldis Chapman, who had allowed runs in his previous two appearances, fired a scoreless ninth Tuesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Eric Stults (1-3, 4.84 ERA) vs. Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (0-0, 5.40)

Stults struck out a season-high seven with no walks in six innings Friday, but he gave up three runs in losing to the Nationals. The Reds hit Stults hard on May 2 in Atlanta, as the 35-year-old allowed six runs on 11 hits in seven innings. Stults has allowed two homers in each of his two May outings, after surrendering only three in 22 1/3 innings across four April starts.

Iglesias made his major-league debut on April 12 against the Cardinals, giving up three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings. The 25-year-old made four starts at Triple-A Louisville, going 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA. Iglesias last pitched Friday against Rochester, taking the loss after surrendering three runs on six hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart did not start Tuesday due to a bruised left wrist, and 2B Brandon Phillips left in the eighth with a sore left big toe.

2. Atlanta P Mike Minor, who has not pitched this season, will undergo exploratory surgery on his left shoulder according to published reports.

3. The Reds have won five of their past eight against Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Reds 4