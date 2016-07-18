Preview: Braves at Reds

Jay Bruce begins what could be his final week in a Cincinnati uniform when the Reds host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to open a three-game series. Bruce is one of the top targets as the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaches, and considering Cincinnati resides at the bottom of the National League Central, it is quite possible the right fielder’s 18 homers and 64 RBIs will be heading to a contender.

Even if Bruce is dealt, the Reds still will feature one of baseball’s top power-producing outfielders in left fielder Adam Duvall, who is tied for second in the NL with 23 homers. While the Reds earned a 1-0 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday when Billy Hamilton scored on a passed ball, Atlanta beat Colorado 1-0 on Chase d’Arnaud’s third hit of the game – a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth. Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia collected two hits Tuesday and is hitting .382 in his past nine games after snapping a 2-for-27 skid. Atlanta center fielder Ender Inciarte is batting .363 during his current six-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Matt Wisler (4-8, 4.47 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (4-7, 4.71)

Wisler has made strides in his first full season in Atlanta’s rotation, striking out almost a hitter more than a year ago (6.92 per nine innings vs. 5.94 in 2015) while showing more confidence in his slider and change-up. The 23-year-old beat the White Sox on July 8 despite allowing six runs on eight hits in five innings, but only gave up 10 earned runs with nine walks and 21 strikeouts in his previous four outings. That stretch started with a victory over the Reds on June 16, in which Wisler allowed two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in 6 2/3 frames.

Finnegan has struggled with his control, averaging 4.7 walks per nine innings while posting a career-low strikeouts-to-walks ratio (1.38). He made one of his best starts of the season June 14 in Atlanta, holding the Braves to one run on four hits in six innings for the victory. Finnegan lost his next three outings, getting bombed for eight runs on five hits in only 2 1/3 innings against Washington on June 30, and benefited from ample run support to beat the Chicago Cubs on July 5 despite allowing five runs and four walks in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta pitchers have uncorked a major-league high 52 wild pitches after finishing with 53 last season.

2. Cincinnati relievers have posted a 1.32 ERA in the past eight games, giving up four earned runs in 27 1/3 innings.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman finished the series against Colorado 0-for-11 and struck out four times Sunday.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Braves 3