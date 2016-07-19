Preview: Braves at Reds

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds are struggling through miserable seasons, but the two worst teams in the National League send pitchers to the mound Tuesday who could play a key role in the near future. Cody Reed – ranked as the Reds’ third-best prospect according to MLB.com – makes his sixth major-league start for host Cincinnati, while the Braves counter with Tyrell Jenkins – Atlanta’s minor-league pitcher of the year in 2015 who gets his second career start.

The Reds limped into the All-Star break, losing 16 of 21 games, but improved to 3-1 since the break with Monday’s 8-2 victory. Cincinnati’s bullpen fired four scoreless innings in the series opener, lowering its ERA to 2.20 for July. Atlanta has dropped three of its past four games, being outscored 23-8 to fall to a major-league worst 32-61. Third baseman Adonis Garcia is hitting .421 in his past 10 contests, but the Braves have scored three runs or fewer 54 times in 93 games, going 6-48 in those contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Tyrell Jenkins (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Reds LH Cody Reed (0-4, 8.39)

The Braves moved Jenkins – ranked as the organization’s seventh-best prospect by MLB.com – to the bullpen a month before promoting him to the majors, and the 23-year-old has impressed in four relief appearances and a spot start July 6 at Philadelphia (one run, four hits, 4 2/3 innings). Jenkins does not rack up strikeouts, but relies on a good three-pitch mix (fastball, curveball and changeup) and solid location to generate groundball outs. Other than a four-inning relief appearance June 27 when he allowed four runs to Cleveland, Jenkins has limited opponents to three runs on 10 hits in 10 innings.

The 23-year-old Reed, who features a mid-90s fastball and a sweeping slider, has racked up 29 strikeouts in 24 2/3 big-league innings but has surrendered nine homers. He gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-3 loss at Miami on July 10, just the second time in five games he has allowed fewer than two homers in a game. Acquired from Kansas City in the Johnny Cueto trade last July, Reed went 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Louisville before being promoted in June.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have hit 30 homers in their past 29 games, after hitting only 27 in their first 64 games.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton went 3-for-5 with three stolen bases Monday, and is 6-for-16 with five steals in his past four games.

3. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte went hitless in four at-bats, ending his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Reds 5