Preview: Braves at Reds

Erick Aybar and Gordon Beckham are middle infielders who the Atlanta Braves likely will look to deal as the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaches and both bolstered their resumes with strong performances in Tuesday’s 5-4, 11-inning victory at the Cincinnati Reds. Aybar went 2-for-3 and Beckham belted a two-run homer for the Braves, who play the final contest of the three-game set Wednesday looking to win the series.

Aybar broke a 2-for-30 skid with his multi-hit performance Tuesday and Beckham – who came into the game on a 0-for-16 streak – finished 2-for-5 to help Atlanta improve to 3-3 in the matchup of the two worst teams in the National League. Cincinnati lost for just the second time in five games since the All-Star break, but first baseman Joey Votto continues to hit well while going 2-for-2 with three walks to improve to 10-for-17 with five free passes through five games of Cincinnati’s homestand. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez collected three hits Tuesday and is 4-for-9 in the series. The Reds’ bullpen entered Tuesday riding a 2.20 ERA in July but allowed three runs in five innings.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Lucas Harrell (1-1, 3.63 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (4-0, 2.55)

Harrell’s first two starts with the Braves – his first major-league appearances since 2014 – went pretty well (two runs, seven hits, 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings), but the Rockies hit the 31-year-old for five earned runs and seven total on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings Friday. He pitched in Korea in 2015 after going 6-20 in 39 appearances with Houston in 2013-14. Harrell is most effective when he is getting ground balls, but after posting a 57.2 percent ground-ball rate in 2012, he has a career-low 47.9 percent through three starts with Atlanta.

A strained left oblique in his final spring training start delayed DeSclafani’s season debut until June 10, but the 26-year-old has lasted at least six innings in six of his first seven starts. He got a no-decision against the Braves in his second start June 15, going just 2 2/3 innings (four runs, one earned, six hits), but won four of his next five outings and held Milwaukee to three runs with no walks and eight strikeouts in a victory Friday. Featuring a strong slider and a fastball at 92 mph, DeSclafani averages 4.11 strikeouts for every walk.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has struck out 25 times in his past 71 at-bats.

2. Reds RF Jay Bruce hit his 19th homer in the first inning Tuesday and is one blast away from reaching 20 for the eighth time in nine major league seasons.

3. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte is 3-for-7 with a double, a homer and three RBIs against DeSclafani.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Braves 3