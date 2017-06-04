Preview: Braves at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds look for a series victory entering Sunday’s home contest against the Atlanta Braves, but do so with questions surrounding two of their key offensive performers. Center fielder Billy Hamilton, who started the day leading the majors with 28 stolen bases, and right fielder Scott Schebler - whose 16 homers is tied for most in the National League - both left Saturday’s game with a strained left shoulder.

The Reds rallied from a 5-1 deficit to force extra innings, but the Cincinnati bullpen - which began Saturday leading the majors in innings pitched (210 2/3) - gave up Matt Adams’ go-ahead solo homer in the 12th inning. Adams, hitting just .222 in 11 games with the Braves after replacing the injured Freddie Freeman, hit a fifth-inning grand slam and finished with five RBIs as Atlanta won for just the second time in the past seven games. Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia matched a career high with four hits in his second game back from the disabled list. A win Sunday would give Atlanta only its second series victory in its past nine trips to Cincinnati.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (4-4, 4.82 ERA) vs. Reds LH Amir Garrett (3-3, 6.00)

Teheran continued his outstanding work on the road by beating the Angels on Monday in Los Angeles, giving up three runs in 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. That outing raised his ERA in five away starts to 1.42 to go with a 3-0 record, while the 26-year-old is 1-4 with an 8.40 ERA in six home starts. Teheran is 2-2 with a 2.23 ERA in five career starts against the Reds, losing his only appearance against Cincinnati a year ago.

Garrett returns from the disabled list after being sidelined with right hip inflammation, after the 25-year-old rookie completed a Thursday bullpen session with no issues. He has struggled following a fantastic beginning to 2017, giving up 13 runs on 12 hits in nine innings across two starts before going on the disabled list. Garrett allowed two runs or fewer five times in his first six outings of the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. One game after snapping an 0-for-15 skid with a game-winning homer Friday, Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco went 2-for-4 with two walks Saturday.

2. Braves RHP Jason Motte did not allow a run in two-thirds of an inning Saturday, extending his scoreless streak to 14 appearances.

3. Reds 1B Joey Votto collected two hits Saturday, raising his average to .312 since beginning the season 6-for-38.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Reds 3