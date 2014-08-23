Braves’ Minor takes no-no into 8th in win vs. Reds

CINCINNATI -- Justin Upton produced the game-winning blow in the 12th inning. But it was what starter Mike Minor almost did that had the Atlanta Braves clubhouse buzzing on Friday night.

Minor lost a no-hit bid in the eighth inning before Upton launched a two-run home run off Manny Parra in the 12th, lifting the Braves to a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on a hot, humid evening at Great American Ball Park.

Minor held Cincinnati hitless until center fielder Billy Hamilton’s RBI single with two outs in the eighth tied the score 1-1.

Minor, who was attempting to become the first Braves pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Kent Mercker on April 8, 1994, at Dodger Stadium, walked four and struck out five over 107 pitches. He would’ve been the 15th Braves pitcher to accomplish the feat.

It was Minor’s third straight quality start.

“You can see the confidence,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “His command was outstanding. His stuff was electric. There’s definitely been significant progress from where he was three weeks ago.”

Red-hot Upton went 3-for-6 with a triple, homer and two RBIs, extending his hitting streak to 13 games.

“We could’ve been playing all night, or we could’ve lost,” said Minor. “Justin came up big for us.”

David Hale (4-4) earned the win. Craig Kimbrel notched his 38th save. Parra (0-1) took the loss for Cincinnati (61-68), which extended its losing streak to seven, while Atlanta (68-61) defeated the Reds for the fifth straight time this season.

Hamilton went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three stolen bases.

“The kid pitched a nice ballgame,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Minor. “We couldn’t do much against him. That being said, since we started this losing streak, we’d been scoring plenty of runs. It’s discouraging, frustrating -- whatever word you want to use.”

The Braves stranded 12 runners and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position before Upton’s blast.

“If we can hit home runs we’re going to win games,” said Braves catcher Gerald Laird. “Our big boys are putting good swings on it right now.”

Minor, who owns just one career complete game, pitched under pressure most of the way with the Braves unable to extend a one-run lead.

With the no-hitter intact in the eighth, Minor walked shortstop Zack Cozart with one out. Third baseman Chris Johnson charged pinch-hitter Chris Heisey’s slow roller and threw to first for the second out with Cozart advancing to second.

But Hamilton’s soft liner eluded shortstop Andrelton Simmons and dropped into center field, ending the no-hitter and the shutout as Cozart raced home to tie the score.

“He had a no-hitter going, but we were only down one run,” said Hamilton. “We still could’ve won the game. I’ve been focusing on hitting with runners in scoring position.”

The run salvaged a solid outing from Reds starter Mat Latos, who struggled at times with his command but was able to minimize the damage, giving up just one run in six innings and a season-high nine hits.

The Reds overcame a defensive lapse in the second inning when Simmons’ routine fly ball dropped between left fielder Ryan Ludwick and center fielder Hamilton for a double.

Latos intentionally walked catcher Gerald Laird, then unintentionally walked Minor to load the bases. But right fielder Jason Heyward grounded to first to end the inning.

Atlanta loaded the bases again with one out in the third inning and pushed across a run on second baseman Tommy La Stella’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Minor, meanwhile, rolled through the Reds order, retiring the first 10 batters he faced before walking third baseman Todd Frazier with one out in the fourth inning.

Warning-track fly balls by Hamilton and Ludwick were the hardest-hit balls off Minor through five innings.

“I wasn’t as focused on the no-hitter as I was on it being a 1-0 game,” said Minor. “We stayed with the two-seam fastballs. We wanted to see if they would make an adjustment. I left a couple in the middle of the plate but they were caught.”

NOTES: The Reds optioned LHP David Holmberg to Triple-A Louisville on Friday and recalled RHP Daniel Corcino from Triple-A. ... Commissioner Bud Selig was in Cincinnati on Friday for the opening of an MLB Urban Youth Academy. He later addressed reporters at Great American Ball Park. “The thing I‘m proudest of ... a lot, but mostly the economic reformation of the game,” said Selig, who is retiring in January. “The first thing I do is look at the standings in the paper. Today you see Milwaukee in first place, Kansas City in first place, Oakland battling. This didn’t happen 15 or 18 years ago.” ... Atlanta’s 8-0 win over Cincinnati was one of five shutouts on Thursday, the highest total on a day when eight or fewer games were played since April 25, 1966.