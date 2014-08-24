Reds halt skid with victory over Braves

CINCINNATI -- Mike Leake didn’t singlehandedly take on the task of snapping Cincinnati’s seven-game losing streak, but he almost did it all himself.

Leake pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings and scored the game’s only run as the Reds avoided their longest losing streak in more than five years by scratching out a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Leake and Phillips let their work speak for them. Leake left the Reds clubhouse before the media was allowed in, and Phillips isn’t speaking with many members of the local media. Catcher Brayan Pena, playing in place of the slumping Devin Mesoraco, was more than willing to talk about Leake.

”Before the game, he told me it had been a while since I caught him,“ Pena said. ”I asked him how he wanted to go after them. He said, ‘I just want to mix it up -- in and out,’ and that’s what we did.

“He was unbelievable. It was an amazing performance by him. He knew how much we needed this victory.”

Manager Bryan Price admitted being relieved about the win.

“It wasn’t just that we lost seven straight, but it was the way we lost them -- gut-wrenching, late-game losses,” he said. “Long winning streaks start with win No. 1.”

Leake doubled on Ervin Santana’s first pitch of the sixth inning and scored from third base on Phillips’ two-out single to left-center field, helping the Reds snap the losing streak at seven, their longest since dropping eight straight from July 28 through Aug. 4, 2009.

Phillips drove in his first run in six games since returning from the disabled list.

A sellout crowd of 41,502, which pushed Cincinnati’s season attendance past two million, watched the Reds scratch out their first win over Atlanta in six games.

Leake (10-11) pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and three walks and six strikeouts. He left with the bases loaded, but Jumbo Diaz got Tommy La Stella to ground sharply to shortstop Zach Cozart, who turned it into a threat-ending forceout.

“We had one chance with the guy at the plate,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It’s a shame we couldn’t get him a win because he pitched terrific. We couldn’t get him one run.”

Jonathan Broxton pitched the eighth and Aroldis Chapman the ninth for his 27th save and third of the month. Chapman struck out Justin Upton swinging with a 91 mile-per-hour slider for the second out to end Upton’s hitting streak at 13 games.

Santana (13-7), 6-0 in seven starts since the All-Star break, allowed four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

The game started after a one-hour, 56-minute rain delay, the 15th delay of the season at Great American Ball Park, totaling 17 hours and 21 minutes.

The delay had no impact on the starting pitchers. Leake, who’d lost his last two decisions and hadn’t won in three starts since Aug. 3, gave up a hit to Atlanta leadoff batter Emilio Bonifacio on the second pitch Bonifacio had seen in his career from the Cincinnati right-hander. Bonfacio was caught stealing, and Leake faced the minimum nine batters through three innings.

He retired 10 straight batters before walking Freddie Freeman with two outs in the fourth, but Phillips caught Upton’s popup while avoiding charging right-fielder Chris Heisey in short right field to end the inning. Leake struck out the side in the fifth.

“He was getting some calls down,” Upton said. “That gave him some confidence to throw balls down in the zone. (Santana) pitched really well. The other guy got run support.”

Santana was almost as effective, facing just two batters over the minimum through five innings. He retired the first six Cincinnati batters, five on groundouts and three of which he was involved in, before Jack Hannahan lined softly to left field leading off the third. Santana also hit Phillips in the right hand with one out in the fourth. Phillips was playing in his sixth game since missing five weeks after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

NOTES: Atlanta RF Jason Heyward didn’t start Saturday’s game, in part because he needed a rest and in part because he is 0-for-10 in his career against Reds RHP Mike Leake. “You want to have the best matchups,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said, adding that another regular would get Sunday off. ... Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce and C Devin Mesoraco also didn’t start. Mesoraco is mired in a 1-for-29 slump, while Bruce was 0-for-9 in the first two games of the home stand. He struck out as a pinch-hitter. ... Price is impressed with the resilience of Braves RHP Aaron Harang, their Sunday starter. Harang was 6-7 in his last season with Cincinnati, which also was Price’s first as pitching coach. “When I was with him in the year I was here, it was harder for him to get the ball down,” Price said. “He was making elevation mistakes. Since he’s left, he probably found himself a good pitching coach and was able to get the ball down again.” ... Saturday’s sellout was the Reds’ seventh of the season. They were 2-4 in the previous six.