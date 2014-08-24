Simon strong in Reds win over Braves

CINCINNATI -- Alfredo Simon isn’t pleased with the way he’s pitched since the All-Star break. But despite a career-high 160 innings thrown in his first season as a full-time starter, the 33-year old veteran said fatigue isn’t among his concerns.

“Since my surgery in 2009, I feel like I have a new arm,” Simon said. “My velocity is good. I‘m not tired. I’ve had a lot of bad games (since the break). But I just need to focus on keeping the ball down and throwing strikes.”

Simon pitched seven strong innings to earn his first victory since July 9, and third baseman Todd Frazier hit his 22nd homer, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the finale of a four-game series Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

It is the first two-game winning streak for Cincinnati (63-68) since Aug. 5-6. The Reds are 12-24 since the All-Star break.

“At this point in the season, you never turn your nose up at a victory,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We provided a cushion for our bullpen and we needed it. We just need to stay focused on playing better baseball. We’re not going to luck our way back into this thing.”

Simon, who earned a spot on the National League All-Star team after going 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA, had lost five straight decisions. He had Tommy John surgery in 2009 while a member of the Orioles and had been primarily a reliever for Cincinnati before this season.

On Sunday, Simon (13-8) enjoyed his best outing since the break, allowing just one run and five hits in seven innings with a walk and six strikeouts.

“He used his full complement of pitches,” Price said. “He elevated a couple early, but after that he pitched ahead in the count for the most part. He was much better today. When all is said and done, he’ll be knocking on the door of a couple hundred innings.”

Atlanta (68-63) failed to gain ground in the National League wild card race after going 3-for-23 with runners in scoring position combined over the final three games of the series.

“What were we before that?,”,said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “When you’re not scoring runs, you’re going to get that.”

Catcher Evan Gattis hit his 20th home run in the ninth inning. He went 2-for-3 with a double, homer, two runs and an RBI.

Jonathan Broxton earned his seventh save, but it wasn’t easy.

Atlanta scored twice in the ninth on Gattis’ homer and an RBI hit by right fielder Jason Heyward, but Broxton fanned Justin Upton with the bases loaded to end the threat.

“We’ll take any win we can get,” said Frazier. “Things kind of went awry there in the ninth, but glad that Broxton was able to shut it down. Good to be on a winning streak.”

Braves starter Aaron Harang (10-8) made his fifth career start against his former club, which he was 3-0 against coming in. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits, needing 111 pitches to get through 5 1/3 innings.

Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the fourth when, with two runners on, Harang failed to cover first base on right fielder Jay Bruce’s grounder that was fielded by Heyward just fair down the right-field line.

“Something as small as covering first base, which I’ve done thousands of times in my career,” Harang said. “The one time I don’t do it, the inning unravels. If I cover first, the next guy flies out to right field and the inning’s over.”

Left fielder Ryan Ludwick’s sacrifice fly and RBI singles by first baseman Brayan Pena and shortstop Zack Cozart made the score 3-0.

Cozart went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.

Harang left with the bases loaded in the sixth after 111 pitches. Cozart’s fielder’s choice grounder off David Carpenter drove in Cincinnati’s fourth run.

Cincinnati got that run back in the bottom half of the seventh when Frazier launched a 1-0 pitch from David Hale off the facade below the upper-deck bleachers in left field, making the score 5-1.

NOTES: Braves RHP Aaron Harang, Sunday’s starter, pitched for eight seasons in Cincinnati, going 75-80 with a 4.28 ERA. ... Braves RF Jason Heyward was back in the lineup on Sunday after having a day on Saturday, snapping a streak of 19 straight starts. ... Braves SS Andrelton Simmons had a day off Sunday. Phil Gosselin started at shortstop. ... Struggling Reds RF Jay Bruce returned to the starting lineup on Sunday after a day off and went 2-for-4, snapping a 0-for-12 skid. ... With his next stolen base, Reds CF Billy Hamilton will become the ninth player in franchise history with 50 steals in a season. His 49 steals are the most for a Reds player since Deion Sanders stole 56 in 1997.