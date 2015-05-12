Ninth-inning wild pitch pushes Braves past Reds

CINCINNATI -- Not since Phil Niekro in 1967 has a starting pitcher begun his Atlanta Braves career in more dominant fashion than Shelby Miller’s start this year.

On Monday night, Miller overcame a lengthy rain delay to pitch seven strong innings, and pinch hitter Phil Gosselin singled and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The game was delayed one hour and 40 minutes at the start.

“I think the rain delay got him out of his normal routine,” said Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski of Miller, whose ERA stands at 1.60 through seven starts. “I told him to settle down. He just needed to slow things down. He pitched great.”

Despite a rocky beginning, Miller allowed just one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. He retired 15 straight in one stretch before leaving with the score tied 1-1.

“I hated to take the ball from him,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s a competitor. Great to have that young man out there every fifth day. He’s special.”

Atlanta shortstop Andrelton Simmons homered in the fourth inning, and Luis Avilan (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first victory.

In the ninth, Gosselin singled with one out against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. Gosselin took second on a single by right fielder Nick Markakis, stole third, then scored the go-ahead run when a 103 mph Chapman pitch caromed off catcher Tucker Barnhart’s glove.

“That was just a pitch that got away,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “That’s a team loss. We had our opportunities, but instead, we got into a position where one mistake could cost us the game, and that’s what happened.”

Gonzalez said prior to Monday’s game that closer Jason Grilli, out recently due to back spasms, would be available to pitch. However, it was Braves right-hander Jim Johnson who preserved the lead in the ninth for his second save.

“It was my decision ... to give Jason one more day,” Gonzalez said.

Chapman (1-2) gave up three hits and a run in the ninth to earn his second straight defeat for Cincinnati (15-17). He lost on consecutive outings for the first time since 2012.

“They’re putting the ball in play against him,” Price said. “They take advantage of a slow delivery, which is something we have to work on. We can’t afford to just give up third base in that situation.”

Reds starter Mike Leake worked in and out of trouble, tossing 101 pitches in six innings and allowing one run on eight hits.

Both teams had plenty of chances to take control, as they went a combined 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Atlanta twice had the bases loaded with one out.

In the seventh, Reds right fielder Jay Bruce’s bid for a two-run home run was caught by Markakis a foot shy of the right field wall.

Miller worked through trouble in each of the first two innings.

In the first, center fielder Billy Hamilton led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on Miller’s throwing error. however, Miller retired the next three batters.

In the second, a pair of singles and a hit batsman loaded the bases with no outs. Barnhart’s sacrifice fly put Cincinnati ahead 1-0, but the Reds never scored again.

“In the first two innings, I was kind of rushing a little bit,” Miller said. “A.J. came out, found a couple of things going on in my mechanics. From there, it was about putting up zeros. I settled in pretty good.”

Leake retired eight straight before his 19-inning scoreless streak abruptly ended when Simmons launched a solo homer on an 0-2 pitch, tying the score 1-1 in the fourth.

Following the early rough patch, Miller retired 11 straight heading into the sixth.

“I tried to keep the ball down as much as possible,” Miller said. “To come back in the ninth against one of the best closers in the game is pretty special. We needed this one bad.”

NOTES: Reds RHP Kevin Gregg was designated for assignment after going 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in 11 appearances. Cincinnati recalled RHP Pedro Villarreal from Triple-A Louisville. It is Villarreal’s third stint with the Reds this season. ... Braves RHP Jason Grilli was unavailable the past three days due to back spasms. He has nine saves in 10 opportunities this season. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart was scratched from the starting lineup due to a sore left wrist. He missed four games last week after being struck by a pitch.