Iglesias’ gem, homers by Byrd, Frazier lift Reds

CINCINNATI - Raisel Iglesias was at his best Wednesday night when the Atlanta Braves appeared to have him on the ropes. It was during those rare moments when Iglesias showed he isn’t your typical 25-year-old rookie.

“He has a better understanding of what makes him successful than most guys his age,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He knows how to make pitches and get out of those situations.”

The Cuban right hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning en route to his first major league victory and Marlon Byrd and Todd Frazier homered, lifting the Reds past the Atlanta Braves 5-1 in the finale of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Iglesias, who signed a seven-year, $27 million deal with Cincinnati in June, didn’t allow a hit until pinch-hitter Eric Young Jr.’s bloop single leading off the sixth.

In the sixth, Atlanta had runners on first and third, but Iglesias induced three straight flyouts to end the threat.

“I have a personal rule,” said Iglesias, via interpreter Tomas Vera. “I have eight players behind me who are in my favor. I try to make the hitters get themselves out. I make them hit the ball.”

Iglesias gave up one run and two hits with three walks and five strikeouts in eight innings in his second career start. He threw 103 pitches, 74 for strikes.

“It was special for all of us,” Price said. “The Braves crowded their lineup with an assortment of left-handed batters. This isn’t a kid who’s going to be affected by pressure.”

Both of the hits allowed by Iglesias (1-0) came off the Braves’ bench, including Pedro Ciriaco’s pinch-triple with one out in the eighth. Ciriaco scored Atlanta’s only run on a groundout, and Iglesias averted further damage.

“He baffled us,” said Braves third baseman Freddie Freeman, who flied out four times. “He was throwing 95 mph two-seamers down the middle and I missed them. I popped them up.”

The Reds (17-17) provided plenty of run support for Iglesias against Braves starter Eric Stults, grabbing a 4-0 lead after just three innings.

“You loosen up a bit when the hitters score runs for you, and keep scoring,” Iglesias said. “You feel relaxed. And that’s how I felt tonight.”

Stults (1-4) allowed five earned runs and six hits through five innings.

In two starts this season against Cincinnati, Stults allowed 11 runs and 17 hits in 12 innings.

“His balls are over the plate,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Stults. “He doesn’t have the velocity to get away with being out over the plate.”

Atlanta (15-19) played without left fielder Kelly Johnson, who left the game with an oblique strain after swinging and missing in the first inning. Jonny Gomes replaced Johnson.

Cincinnati snapped an 0-for-10 skid with runners in scoring position when first baseman Joey Votto singled to drive home shortstop Zack Cozart from second, putting the Reds ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

In the second, Byrd launched an 0-2 pitch from Stults into the left field seats for his seventh home run of the season. The pitch was down, but Byrd golfed it out to give Cincinnati a 2-0 advantage.

It was just the second home run this season by a Reds batter on an 0-2 count.

After walking the leadoff batter to begin the game, Iglesias retired the next 12 batters. Meanwhile, Stults continued to get pounded by Reds batters.

Frazier’s 12th home run came on a 2-0 pitch and sailed 432 feet before caroming off the center field batter’s backdrop. The two-run blast made the score 4-0.

Iglesias kept the Braves off balance with his varying arm angles, eclipsing his career high in strikeouts in the fourth inning when he fanned Gomes for his third strikeout.

Cincinnati added a run in the fifth when center fielder Billy Hamilton tripled and scored on Cozart’s sacrifice fly.

Iglesias walked off the field after the eighth to a standing ovation, raising his cap above his head in acknowledgement.

“Today he proved he was ready to pitch at this level,” catcher Brayan Pena said. “It was very exciting to see him go out there and perform the way he did.”

NOTES: Cincinnati claimed RHP Ryan Mattheus from the Angels on Wednesday. He was added to the 40-man roster and will join the club on Thursday. ... C Wil Nieves agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Wednesday. ... In the wake of the Carolina Mudcats’ Tuesday morning bus crash, the Braves’ Class A affiliate cancelled their series against Myrtle Beach. According to team president John Hopkins, the team had returned to Zebulon, N.C., where several members of the club were being treated for minor injuries. ... Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Louisville and RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A. ... The Reds mourned the loss of former minor-league player and front office executive Darrell “Doc” Rodgers, who died Tuesday at age 52.