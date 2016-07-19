Votto homers, knocks in 3 as Reds top Braves

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto batted .229 in April, and things got even worse in May when he hit .200.

However, over the course of a six-month season, good hitters always seem to hit their stride at some point. That time might be now for the Cincinnati Reds first baseman.

"I've had seasons where I've started off really well, poorly, everything in between," Votto said. "You have to take every challenge that comes your way. Early in the season, I struggled hitting fastballs over the plate. That's step one, and go from there."

During the month of July, Votto isn't missing many pitches, regardless of location.

Votto and Eugenio Suarez each hit two-run homers, and Zack Cozart added a solo shot, all in the fourth inning, lifting Cincinnati to an 8-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a three-game series Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

Votto went 2-for-3 with a walk, a homer and three RBIs to raise his average to .265. He is batting .375 (15-for-40) in July.

"When you are as accomplished as Joey, there's an expectation," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He's looking more and more like the player who played at a ridiculously high level last year."

With the loss, the Braves fell to 19-31 all-time at Great American Ball Park while falling for the fifth time in their past six there.

Billy Hamilton, who scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, caused havoc on the basepaths again Monday. The Reds center fielder singled three times, stole three bases (giving him 27 thefts on the season) and scored twice.

"When he gets going, it's really cool to watch," Votto said.

Reds starter Brandon Finnegan (5-7) allowed only two runs in five-plus innings, but he left after throwing 96 pitches. He struck out five and walked one.

"Big bounce-back from my last two starts," Finnegan said. "When I got behind, it hurt me a little bit. I was good out of the stretch. I was rushing a little in the windup. It was a step forward."

The Braves got three hits from Adonis Garcia and two from Nick Markakis.

Atlanta's Matt Wisler (4-9) gave up five earned runs, all on homers, in five-plus innings. Wisler was charged with six runs on eight hits and two walks, and he fanned three.

"He just wasn't aggressive, I think," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. "The ball kind of ran back over the plate. He kind of lost a little aggressiveness in his pitching, and it hurt him. You've got to be on the attack."

Thanks to the three homers, the Reds led 5-1 after four innings.

Atlanta's offense, which like the Reds' produced only one run on Sunday, woke up in the sixth when Garcia led off with his sixth homer, his first since June 26.

A double and single chased Finnegan from the mound, but the Braves left runners at first and third. Atlanta stranded seven in the game and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Tucker Barnhart's RBI single got a run back in the bottom half of the sixth to push the Reds' lead back to four, and Atlanta failed to rally against Cincinnati's improving bullpen. Blake Wood, Raisel Iglesias and Ross Ohlendorf combined for four scoreless innings.

"They've been great," Price said of his relievers. "They've taken a lot of criticism for the way they started the season."

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Jeff Francoeur's two-out double drove home Garcia to put Atlanta ahead 1-0.

The lead didn't last long.

Cozart tied the score 1-1 with his 15th home run of the season, tying a career-high set in 2012, leading off the fourth.

Two batters later, Votto launched a two-run homer to put Cincinnati up 3-1. It also was his 15th homer this season.

With two outs, Suarez, who turned 25 on Monday, crushed Wisler's 3-2 pitch just inside the left field foul pole for another two-run homer making the score 5-1. It was his 16th homer.

"The ball started getting up," Wisler said. "Once the ball started getting up, they started teeing it up on me. I can't keep having outings like this. It's frustrating."

NOTES: Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup after missing two games with a strained right calf. He went 1-for-3 before leaving for a pinch hitter. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip on Monday. He's expected to begin catching drills in January. ... Braves RHP Shae Williams threw a simulated game Monday. He's trying to come back from elbow surgery. ... Braves OF Mallex Smith, who is on the disabled list with a fractured left thumb, has resumed running despite wearing a cast.