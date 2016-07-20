Inciarte's 11th-inning sac fly lifts Braves past Reds

CINCINNATI -- The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds both reside in last place in their respective divisions and are in full rebuilding mode.

So, while an 11-inning, three-hour, 38-minute marathon resulted in a 5-4 win for the Braves on Tuesday night, both clubs came away feeling good about a few young pitchers who will factor heavily in their future plans.

Ender Inciarte's sacrifice fly in the 11th inning drove home Nick Markakis with the go-ahead run, lifting Atlanta over Cincinnati at steamy Great American Ball Park.

A two-run Reds rally in the ninth denied Braves right-hander Tyrell Jenkins his first career win but ultimately set up Mauricio Cabrera's first victory.

"Even though I didn't get the win, the team did, and Cabrera got his first major league win, so I'm still a happy birthday boy," said Jenkins, who turns 24 on Wednesday.

Cabrera (1-0) routinely reached 100-104 mph on the radar gun during 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two.

"He keeps throwing those stressful innings, and his expression never changes," Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said.

Tony Cingrani (2-3) took the loss for Cincinnati, allowing one run and two hits in one-plus inning.

Jenkins gave up two earned runs, both on Jay Bruce's two-run homer in the first inning, in six innings and 107 pitches.

"I was really impressed with how he handled everything," Snitker said. "He matured a lot tonight. He's really big for what we've got going here."

The score was 2-2 in the sixth when Cincinnati's Brandon Phillips reached on a ground-rule double to center with one out. However, Jenkins retired the next two batters to strand Phillips at second.

"When he got behind, he made the pitches when he had to," Snitker said.

Reds left-hander Cody Reed, who was making his sixth career start, allowed just two runs -- both unearned -- six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

"He was really strong over the final few innings," manager Bryan Price said, "and that's something we'd like to see more of. I thought he slowed his tempo down to the point where it was controllable."

Reed's first career quality start didn't translate into his first career win.

Gordon Beckham, who snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a leadoff single in the first, belted his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot with one out in the seventh off Michael Lorenzen. The blast snapped a 13-inning scoreless streak for Cincinnati's bullpen and put the Braves ahead 4-2.

"Lorenzen just wasn't locked in," Price said. "They got the two-run homer, but that set the stage for the ninth-inning comeback. I thought it was a pretty well-played ballgame."

Aside from the two-run homer, it was a rough night for Bruce, who committed an error that led to a run in the second and grounded into two 3-6-3 double plays.

With closer Arodys Vizcaino still on the disabled list, Atlanta called upon right-hander Jim Johnson to close out the victory.

Cincinnati greeted Johnson with consecutive hits to begin the ninth, putting runners at second and third. After a run scored on a groundout, Zack Cozart's RBI single over the third base bag tied the score.

With two outs in the first, Joey Votto walked and Bruce followed with an opposite-field homer to make the score 2-0. It was Bruce's 19th home run of the season.

"The first couple innings I kind of worked too hard to get through them," Jenkins said. "I thought it was a good pitch (to Bruce). We pounded him away. If he was going to beat me, I wanted it to be opposite field."

Atlanta tied the score 2-2 in the second thanks to two unearned runs. Erick Aybar's single knocked in a run, and another run came home when Bruce bobbled the ball in right field.

However, at a point in the game where things could have gone sideways as in his previous starts, Reed was able to right the ship. He had 1-2-3 innings in the third and the fifth to help keep the score tied.

"I was really trying to keep my confidence level up," Reed said. "The first two innings, I was too quick. I was rushing the ball. But I was able to work around it and get outs."

NOTES: Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected in the 10th inning for arguing for a balk after 3B Adonis Garcia was picked off first. ... Braves RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) pitched a simulated game Monday. He will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on Thursday. ... Cincinnati claimed RHP Abel De Los Santos off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and optioned him to Double-A Pensacola. ... Reds manager Bryan Price announced that RHP Dan Straily will start Friday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart was the club's winner of Major League Baseball's Heart and Hustle Award. Nick Markakis won the Heart and Hustle Award for the Braves.