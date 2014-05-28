Preview: Braves at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves spent the past two days battling in the South but will remove the pitcher hitting from the equation when the series shifts to Boston for two games starting on Wednesday. The Red Sox dropped 10 in a row before going to Atlanta and squeezing out a pair of come-from-behind victories. Boston struggled to get hits with runners in scoring position during its slide but came through when it counted in the first two against the Braves.

Atlanta relies on its strong bullpen but that unit has been suspect in the last two games without ever getting the ball to closer Craig Kimbrel. Ian Thomas took the loss in Monday’s 8-6 setback and Anthony Varvaro and Luis Avilan combined to allow four runs in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 setback after being handed a lead by starter Aaron Harang. The Red Sox are happy to score some runs against any pitchers. “More than anything, our guys are having fun playing the game,” manager John Farrell told reporters. “It was a tough 10-game stretch we came through.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Gavin Floyd (0-1, 2.49 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (5-3, 3.58)

Floyd put together a strong start against Colorado on Friday, allowing two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, but was held out of the decision. The 31-year-old owns 24 strikeouts and just five walks in 25 1/3 innings since coming off the disabled list. Floyd, who spent most of his career in the American League with the Chicago White Sox, has a successful history against Boston with a 7-0 record and 3.21 ERA in nine career games - eight starts.

Lackey scattered five hits over seven scoreless innings on Friday at Tampa Bay but was held out of the decision as the Red Sox suffered a 1-0 walk-off loss. The veteran has surrendered two runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. Lackey has made just one start against Atlanta in the past and allowed two runs in six innings without earning a decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox are 7-0 in the season series against the Braves over the last 10 seasons.

2. Braves C Evan Gattis was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with a strained right wrist and is day-to-day.

3. Boston DH David Ortiz recorded four RBIs in Atlanta after failing to drive in a run during the losing streak.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Braves 4