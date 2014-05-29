Preview: Braves at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have won a season-high three straight games after posting their longest losing streak since 1994. The Red Sox will try to make it four in a row and complete a home-and-home sweep when they host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Boston is getting the clutch hits against the Braves that the team was missing during its slide and the bullpen is getting the better of Atlanta’s stellar relief corps.

The Braves bullpen took the loss in each of the two games in Atlanta and Alex Wood surrendered two more runs out of the bullpen during Wednesday’s 4-0 setback. That win marked the first shutout of the season for the Boston staff, which was able to avoid going to closer Koji Uehara for a third straight day. The Braves made a change to their everyday lineup on Wednesday by bringing up prospect Tommy La Stella and inserting him at second base before he collected a pair of hits in his major-league debut.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportSouth (Atlanta), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Mike Minor (2-3, 3.90 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (1-2, 4.65)

Minor has put together a quality start in four of five outings since coming off the disabled list but failed to notch his third straight win on Saturday. The Vanderbilt product held Colorado to three runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings but did not get enough support in a 3-1 setback. Minor is making his second career start against Boston and was lit up for seven runs - four earned - on six hits (three home runs) the first time around in 2012, though none of those home runs came against a player n the current lineup.

Peavy is in the midst of a terrible stretch in which he has surrendered a total of 16 runs and 28 hits in 16 1/3 innings over his last three starts. The Alabama native cut down on his walk rate in those three outings but is struggling to locate within the zone. Peavy does not have much of a track record against the current Atlanta roster but has struggled with slugger Justin Upton, who is 6-for-9 with a home run and five RBIs against the veteran.

WALK-OFFS

1. Upton has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games.

2. Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons (ankle) missed Wednesday’s game and is day-to-day.

3. Boston SS Stephen Drew moved his tune up to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday and could join the major-league team within the next week.

PREDICTION: Braves 7, Red Sox 6